Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) and Encourages CWH Investors to Contact the Firm

02/04/2019 | 03:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 19, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (ii) that the company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (iii) that the company’s Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (iv) that the company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors. 

If you are a long term stockholder of Camping World, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Camping World please go to https://bespc.com/cwh/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
