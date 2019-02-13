Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) and Encourages CHTR Investors to Contact the Firm

02/13/2019 | 07:58pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR).

On February 1, 2017, the New York Attorney General filed a suit against Charter and its subsidiary Spectrum Management Holdings, LLC (formerly Time Warner Cable, Inc., which was acquired by Charter in May 2016), for fraudulently misleading consumers by promising internet service that they knew they could not deliver.  Charter’s attempt to dismiss the suit was denied and the case remains ongoing.

On July 27, 2018, the New York State Public Service Commission announced it had revoked approval of the company’s 2016 merger and its permission to operate in the state because it failed to honor an agreement that was part of the merger to build out internet access to rural areas of New York, stating that Charter “had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them.”  Further, the commission is seeking $3 million in penalties and has given the company two months to find a replacement provider for its cable operations.

If you are a long term stockholder of Charter, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Charter please go to https://bespc.com/chtr/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
