Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA).



On November 6, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

