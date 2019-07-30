Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) and Encourages Grubhub Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB).

On July 15, 2019, The New Food Economy reported that Grubhub registered more than 20,000 web domains, many matching the names of its restaurant customers. Grubhub claimed it obtained explicit permission from the restaurants to purchase domains in their names; however, many of these restaurant owners commented that they were unaware they had granted permission for the creation of these sites. Another complaint against the company alleges GrubHub charges erroneous fees to restaurants from phone orders generated through websites it operates. The Small Business Association is investigating these complaints and New York Senator Chuck Schumer recently demanded that Grubhub change its practices or he would seek the aid of the Federal Trade Commission.

If you are a long term stockholder of Grubhub, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Grubhub, please go to https://bespc.com/Grub.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pChina probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
RE
09:11pOil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
RE
09:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise for fifth day after U.S. stocks decline
RE
09:08pTILT : Announces Refiling of Its Q1 2019 and YE 2018 MD&As
BU
09:07pZHONGHUA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Positive Profit Alert
AQ
09:06pSamsung Electronics looks to chip recovery as second-quarter profit falls 56%
RE
09:03pAPPLE : Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump -- 4th Update
DJ
09:01pHYTERA : Multi-mode Advanced Radio Series to Promote Smart Transformation of Public Safety
BU
09:01pWOLTERS KLUWER : Successfully Implements OneSumX for Finance at Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad
BU
09:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez raises sales forecast as emerging market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group