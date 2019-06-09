Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX).



On June 3, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been notified by a billing services vendor that, between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, an unauthorized user had gained access to data for nearly 11.9 million patients, including credit card numbers and bank account information.

