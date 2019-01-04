Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of REV Group, Inc. (REVG) and Encourages REVG Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:56pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG).

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 8, 2018, purchasers of REV Group filed a class action complaint against the company’s officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the company’s January 27, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).  The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) REV Group was unable to use its “strong visibility into future net sales” to “effectively plan” and manage its backlog of vehicles; (2) REV Group facilities were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

On September 5, 2018, REV Group released its 2018 third quarter results, disclosing that it had reduced its full year 2018 outlook and that “certain business units … have underperformed.”  The company also revealed that it encountered production inefficiencies, which “delayed product shipments beyond the quarter within all three of [its] segments.”

If you are a long term stockholder of REV Group, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into REV Group please go to https://bespc.com/revg/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pMEDIA LAB : How The Climate Could Change Us
AQ
08:10pSION Trading FZE to Purchase Major Shareholding in Arbitrade Ltd.
GL
08:09pNISSAN MOTOR : José Muñoz to Take Leave of Absence
DJ
08:02pZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Middle East and Asia
AQ
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc.
BU
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)
GL
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)
GL
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (YRIV)
GL
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Belden Inc.
BU
08:00pPG&E : to Shake Up Board as It Responds to California Wildfire Crisis -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Co..
4BIODUE SPA : BIODUE : Internal dealing del 4 gennaio 2019
5ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Mid..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.