Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Rockwell Medical, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Intuit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Rockwell Medical, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Intuit, Inc. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

On July 27, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal control over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal control over financial reporting was ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Robert L. Chioini, former Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell’s Board; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Rockwell’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Our investigation is focused on whether Rockwell Medical’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Rockwell Medical’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term shareholder of Rockwell continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to:  https://bespc.com/rockwell/.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX)

For many years, the Company, (formerly Impax Laboratories Inc.), which develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent, generic, pharmaceutical products, has been embroiled in investigations and litigation by state and federal authorities relating to claims that it colluded with other competitor companies in a price-fixing scheme resulting in exponential price increases of certain products. Recently, the Company was among those sued in a wide-ranging lawsuit brought by 44 state attorneys general alleging an illegal conspiracy to inflate prices of more than 100 generic drugs, sometimes by more than 1,000%, and stifle competition.

Our investigation is focused on whether Amneal’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Amneal’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term shareholder of Amneal Pharmaceuticals continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to:  https://bespc.com/AMRX/.

Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

For several years, Intuit operated under an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service to provide a free version of its commercial tax filing products called TurboTax “Freedom Edition” to low-income taxpayers in exchange for the IRS agreeing not to compete by offering its own free online tax filing service. However, the Company has recently been sued in a consumer class action lawsuit alleging that it defrauded taxpayers through a scheme to deliberately hide or otherwise limit access to its free service, while aggressively marketing another program as free even though it had limited functionality and deceived users otherwise eligible for free filing into paying for product upgrades to file their taxes.

Our investigation is focused on whether Intuit’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term shareholder of Intuit continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/INTU/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
