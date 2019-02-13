Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and Encourages SITO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO).



On February 17, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between August 15, 2016 and January 2, 2017, defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sito’s growth of bookings would not propel the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 media placement revenues and revenue growth to the level represented during the class period; (2) Sito was aware that the election would impact the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 revenue, (3) clients’ campaign spending and media placement revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 was highly dependent on the elections; (4) the company’s growth in media placement revenues would not occur in the fourth quarter of 2016; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the company’s statements, as well as defendants’ statements about Sito’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

