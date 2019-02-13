Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and Encourages SITO Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:04pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO).

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 17, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between August 15, 2016 and January 2, 2017, defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sito’s growth of bookings would not propel the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 media placement revenues and revenue growth to the level represented during the class period; (2) Sito was aware that the election would impact the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 revenue, (3) clients’ campaign spending and media placement revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 was highly dependent on the elections; (4) the company’s growth in media placement revenues would not occur in the fourth quarter of 2016; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the company’s statements, as well as defendants’ statements about Sito’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Sito, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Sito please go to https://bespc.com/sito/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pAvedro Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
09:18pVISIBLE GOLD MINES : announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
AQ
09:18pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors (MHLD)
BU
09:17pSENTRY MODE : Guarding Your Tesla
PU
09:17pIFAST : Singapore Clinched “Fastest Growing SGX-ST Member” Award at the SGX Annual Awards Night 2019
PU
09:16pPORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : declares dividend
PR
09:15pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:12pMITSUI : to Participate in Office Building Renovation Project in Shanghai, China
PU
09:09pOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade spat breakthrough
RE
09:06pMGM CEO : Feds' Wire Act opinion is perplexing, unenforceable
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.