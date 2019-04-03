Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and Encourages SITO Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Sito Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO).

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 17, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between August 15, 2016 and January 2, 2017, defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sito’s growth of bookings would not propel the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 media placement revenues and revenue growth to the level represented during the class period; (2) Sito was aware that the election would impact the company’s fourth quarter of 2016 revenue, (3) clients’ campaign spending and media placement revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 was highly dependent on the elections; (4) the company’s growth in media placement revenues would not occur in the fourth quarter of 2016; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the company’s statements, as well as defendants’ statements about Sito’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of Sito, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Sito please go to https://bespc.com/sito/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pJONES ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pLAS VEGAS SANDS : Casino company Las Vegas Sands announces Singapore expansion
AQ
04:18pSONIC FOUNDRY INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pDELTA AIR LINES : Runway at New York-JFK will close for expansion, repaving through November 2019 (Article)
PU
04:17pLAM RESEARCH : Summary ToggleLam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call
PU
04:17pWASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
04:17pUDR : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04:16pCanadian dollar near flat as oil dips, investors brace for jobs report
RE
04:16pVOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635 (c)(4)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report
5APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About