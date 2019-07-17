Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Encourages Teladoc Group Investors to Contact the Firm

07/17/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

According to a complaint filed on December 12, 2018, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teladoc’s CFO, Hirschhorn, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (iv) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation ("SIRF") published an article reporting that Hirschhorn, had engaged "in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company's organizational chart." The SIRF article stated that "during their relationship, [the employee] received a series of promotions over colleagues with either more industry experience or better credentials that stunned her former colleagues." In addition, the SIRF article reported that the employee and Hirschhorn "liked to trade Teladoc Health's stock together, with Hirschhorn "tell[ing] her when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares." Following publication of the SIRF article, Teladoc's stock price fell $4.00 per share, or 6.69%, to close at $55.81 per share on December 6, 2018.

If you are a long term stockholder of Teladoc, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Teladoc, please go to https://bespc.com/TDOC.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
