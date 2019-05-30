Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) and Encourages TreeHouse Investors to Contact the Firm

05/30/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS).

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 16, 2016 a complaint was filed alleging that between January 20, 2016 and November 2, 2016, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s private label business was underperforming; (2) the company’s acquisition strategy was underperforming; (3) the company had overstated its full-year 2016 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about TreeHouse’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TreeHouse and certain executive officer defendants. 

If you are a long term stockholder of TreeHouse, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into TreeHouse please go to https://bespc.com/ths/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

