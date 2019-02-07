Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages TRUE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE).



On March 30, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between February 16, 2017 and November 6, 2017, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAA had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (2) USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (3) the changes to USAA’s website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about TrueCar’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TrueCar and certain executive officer defendants.

