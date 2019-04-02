Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages TRUE Investors to Contact the Firm

04/02/2019 | 07:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE).

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 30, 2018 a complaint was filed alleging that between February 16, 2017 and November 6, 2017, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAA had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (2) USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (3) the changes to USAA’s website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about TrueCar’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TrueCar and certain executive officer defendants. 

If you are a long term stockholder of TrueCar, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into TrueCar please go to https://bespc.com/true/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
