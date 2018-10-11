Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and Encourages VNTR Investors to Contact the Firm

10/11/2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR).

If you would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Venator Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm please go to https://bespc.com/vntr/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
