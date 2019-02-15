Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and Encourages VNTR Investors to Contact the Firm

02/15/2019 | 09:09pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR).

Click here to participate in the action.

In January 2017, a fire ravaged one of Venator’s most important plants for manufacturing titanium dioxide in Pori, Finland.  Unbeknownst to investors, Venator’s registration statements filed in connection with its August 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and its December 2017 Secondary Public Offering (“SPO”) failed to disclose the true extent of the fire damage to the company’s facility and the cost to repair it.  The Pori facility was virtually beyond repair, and any attempt to restore it would cost over $1 billion.  Further, Venator had lost 80% of production capacity and 15% of the company’s total nameplate capacity as a result of the fire.

By December 17, 2018, Venator’s share price had plummeted to only $3.65 per share – 81% below its IPO price and 83% below the SPO price.

If you would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Venator Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm please go to https://bespc.com/vntr/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
