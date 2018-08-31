Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/31/2018 | 12:19am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).  Our investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report stating that “Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player . . . because the agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.”  On this news, shares of Cronos fell on August 30, 2018, from $12.74 to $9.12.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Cronos Group Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/cronos/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
