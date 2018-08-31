Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). Our investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report stating that “Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player . . . because the agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.” On this news, shares of Cronos fell on August 30, 2018, from $12.74 to $9.12.

