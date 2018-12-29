Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBVT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT). Our investigation concerns whether DBV has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 19, 2018, DBV revealed that following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to eleven years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. The company stated, “although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.”

On this news, DBV’s share price fell by nearly 60%, closing at $5.76 per share on December 20, 2018.

