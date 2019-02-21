Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). Our investigation concerns whether Domino’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that “[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino’s Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members.” Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that “[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino’s allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities” and “contends that in return, Domino’s Pizza’s CEO, board members, officers, and employees could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.” Following publication of the Blue MauMau report, Domino’s stock price fell sharply on February 20, 2019.

