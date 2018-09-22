Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). Our investigation concerns whether Dragon Victory has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The investigation concerns the resignation of Dragon Victory’s CEO, who resigned from his position just three days after the company’s stock began trading on the NASDAQ exchange. As of September 21, 2018, Dragon Victory’s share price has fallen more than 72.5% from its IPO price of $6.00, thereby injuring investors.

