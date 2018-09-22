Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/22/2018 | 01:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL).  Our investigation concerns whether Dragon Victory has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns the resignation of Dragon Victory’s CEO, who resigned from his position just three days after the company’s stock began trading on the NASDAQ exchange.  As of September 21, 2018, Dragon Victory’s share price has fallen more than 72.5% from its IPO price of $6.00, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dragon Victory shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Dragon Victory International Limited (please go to http://www.bespc.com/lyl/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
