Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dropbox and UP Fintech on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/05/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) on behalf of investors. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s March 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”).

On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox sold 36 million shares of stock in its initial public offering ("IPO") at $21.00 per share, raising $756,000,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, the value of Dropbox stock has plummeted. On August 20, 2019, the stock closed at $17.80.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 results. For the quarter, the Company reported revenue of $410.4 million below analysts' average estimate of $420.3 million. On this news, Dropbox stock fell 12.8% on August 9, 2019.

To learn more about our investigation into Dropbox go to: https://bespc.com/dbx

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s March 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”).

On or about March 20, 2019, UP Fintech sold 13 million shares of stock in its initial public offering ("IPO") at $8.00 per share, raising $104,000,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, the value of UP Fintech stock has plummeted. On August 22, 2019, the stock closed at $5.00.

To learn more about our investigation into UP Fintech go to: https://bespc.com/tigr

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
