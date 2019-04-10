Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DLTH Investors to Contact the Firm

04/10/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH).  Our investigation concerns whether Duluth has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 4, 2019, Duluth issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2019.  For the quarter, Duluth reported net income of $20.8 million on revenue of $250.5 million for the quarter, and net income of $23.3 million on revenue of $568.1 million for the fiscal year.  In addition, Duluth offered full-year 2019 earnings guidance in the range of $0.74 to $0.80 per share, on revenue of $645 million to $655 million.  Explaining the foregoing results and projections, which fell significantly below analyst expectations, Duluth cited, in part “some challenges with systems implementation and late deliveries of product” and “inventory that was misaligned to the timing of sales and not distributed optimally throughout the network.”

On this news, Duluth’s share price fell by more than 25%, closing at $17.60 per share on April 5, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Duluth shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Duluth please go to http://www.bespc.com/dlth/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
