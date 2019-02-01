Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EBIX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX). Our investigation concerns whether Ebix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 5, 2018, post-market, Ebix announced that the company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, effective October 5, 2018, replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP, the company’s previous independent registered public accountant.

On this news, Ebix’s stock price fell over 19%, closing at $58.10 on October 8, 2018.

Then, from December 3, 2018 to December 13, 2018, Viceroy Research Group published a series of reports, alleging, among other things, that Ebix is “booking external revenues on transactions between its subsidiaries.” Following these disclosures, the company’s share price declined, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ebix shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

