Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ESTA Investors to Contact the Firm

04/10/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA).  Our investigation concerns whether Establishment Labs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 10, 2019, an article titled, “Establishment Labs: Troubling Conflicts And Financial Red Flags” was published on Seeking Alpha.  The article alleged in part that, “[b]ig red flags are apparent in [Establishment Labs’] accounting in the form of near-zero product return allowance, extremely high levels of inventory, several going concern clauses, a peripatetic CEO and a physically detached CFO.”  The article further alleged that Establishment Labs “may have supplied the SEC and investors with misleading information.”

On this news, Establishment Labs’ share price fell by more than 9%, closing at $23.51 on April 10, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Establishment Labs shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Establishment Labs please go to http://www.bespc.com/esta/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
