Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EB Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB).  Our investigation concerns whether Eventbrite has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share.  In the prospectus issued in relation to the IPO, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017.  On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.”

On this news, Eventbrite’s share price fell by more than 24%, closing at $24.46 on March 8, 2019.  The share price continued to decline the next trading day to close at $22.89 per share on March 11, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Eventbrite please go to https://bespc.com/eb/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer Gets Permanent Man Utd Job
AQ
10:34pNASPERS : 2019 Okpekpe Road Race to Air Live on SuperSport
AQ
10:34pAFCON : Kanu Backs Nwakali, Chukwueze, Osimhen for Eagles
AQ
10:32pMANCHESTER UNITED : Knocks Chelsea Out Of FA Cup
AQ
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer stays at wheel in his 'dream' United job
AQ
10:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Yorke salutes Ole's Red Devils impact
AQ
10:31pKINGFISH : KFL - renews Management Agreement
PU
10:30pAMAZON COM : Web Services to open infrastructure location in Colombia
RE
10:26pANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - IRC : 2018 Annual Results 42% Increase in Ebitda Net Profit of US$68 Million
PU
10:26pMecard's Complete Victory over Spin Master's Bakugan Patent in China
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
3GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..
4S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney bans smoking at U.S. parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openings

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.