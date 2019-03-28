Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB). Our investigation concerns whether Eventbrite has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the prospectus issued in relation to the IPO, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.”

On this news, Eventbrite’s share price fell by more than 24%, closing at $24.46 on March 8, 2019. The share price continued to decline the next trading day to close at $22.89 per share on March 11, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Eventbrite please go to https://bespc.com/eb/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts