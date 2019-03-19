Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FTSI Investors to Contact the Firm

03/19/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI).  Our investigation concerns whether FTS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

FTS is one of the largest providers of hydraulic fracturing services in North America.  FTS held its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in February 2018 and raised $351 million by offering shares at $18 per share.  Since reaching a high of $22.60 per share on May 22, 2018, the company’s stock price has declined.  As of market close on March 19, 2019, the stock price was $9.79.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTS shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into FTS please go to https://bespc.com/ftsi/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
