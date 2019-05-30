Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of First American Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on behalf of First American stockholders.  Our investigation concerns whether First American has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003.  According to report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired First American shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into First American please go to http://www.bespc.com/faf/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes 1st Tranche of PP
PU
09:29pTAIYO YUDEN : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1741KB)
PU
09:29pBAYHORSE SILVER : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement
PU
09:27pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
RE
09:23pPLUS PRODUCTS : Reports Unaudited 2019 1st Quarter Results
AQ
09:22pFISSION URANIUM : Files Prefeasibility Study for PLS
AQ
09:21pKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:20pIGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS : Announces Closing of Business Combination With Ignite International, Ltd. and Conditional Approval From the CSE
AQ
09:19pMITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : Establishes Joint Venture to Start Auto Auction Business in Indonesia
PU
09:19pGURUNAVI : FY2018 fact book
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
2Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
3GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
4Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
5TESLA : TESLA : prices China-made Model 3 at 328,000 yuan as China plan accelerates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About