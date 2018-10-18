Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:48am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND).  Our investigation concerns whether Floor & Decor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor released its 2018 second quarter financial results.  The company reported lower than expected revenue and thus decreased its full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share.

On this news, Floor & Decor shares fell 17%, closing at $39.53 on August 2, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Floor & Decor shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Floor & Decor please go to http://www.bespc.com/fnd/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd United Greeneries Operational Update
AW
03:54aEISAI : to Present Latest Data on Alzheimer's Disease / Dementia Pipeline at 11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference
AQ
03:54aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) United Greeneries Operational Update
AQ
03:54aDEUTSCHE BANK : Ex-Traders Guilty in Libor Rigging Scandal
DJ
03:53aBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2018-027 Announcement of Resolutions of first interiml Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018
PU
03:53aRESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%
PU
03:50aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. - ABCD
PR
03:49aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Esterline Technologies Corporation - ESL
PR
03:48aSHIONOGI : Establishes New Manufacturing Subsidiary in Japan
PU
03:48aPEET : 18 October 2018 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
3At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
5ALCOA CORPORATION : Alcoa's profit beat fueled by rising alumina prices, shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.