Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/13/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT).  Our investigation concerns whether Global Blood has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2018, the website Stat published an article by Adam Feuerstein entitled “Global Blood’s FDA filing plan for a sickle cell drug is riskier than you think.”  The article addressed Global Blood’s drug voxelotor, a potential sickle cell disease treatment, and described “important risks that investors might be glossing over” with respect to voxelotor’s FDA approval prospects.  Citing the results of a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, the article asserted that “Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises,” traditionally a necessary criterion for FDA approval of a sickle cell disease treatment, and further stated that “[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients.”  Accordingly, the article asserted that the Phase 3 results have “left Global Blood in a bind and searching for a new path to approval.” 

On this news, Global Bloods’s share price fell over 7%, closing at $42.47 on September 13, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Global Blood shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/gbt/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
