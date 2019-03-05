Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HCSG Investors to Contact the Firm

03/05/2019 | 06:22pm EST

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG).  Our investigation concerns whether HCSG has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 4, 2019, HCSG issued an NT 10-K announcing it would not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K “within the prescribed time period.”  The company announced it “received a letter in November 2017 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) regarding an inquiry that the SEC is conducting into earnings per share (‘EPS’) calculation practices and requesting that the Company voluntarily provide certain information and documents relating to its EPS rounding and reporting practices.  The Company also received a subpoena in March 2018 from the SEC in connection with these matters.”  On this news, HCSG’s share price has fallen sharply. 

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HCSG shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into HCSG please go to https://bespc.com/hcsg/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
