Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HLF Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF). Our investigation concerns whether Herbalife has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 7, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Caught on Tape: Herbalife Executive Told Colleague to Ignore Expense Limits.” This article stated that Richard Goudis resigned last month as CEO of Herbalife, “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.”

On this news, Herbalife’s share price fell by more than 5%, closing at $57.34 on February 7, 2019.

