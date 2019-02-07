Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HLF Investors to Contact the Firm

02/07/2019 | 05:53pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF).  Our investigation concerns whether Herbalife has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 7, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Caught on Tape: Herbalife Executive Told Colleague to Ignore Expense Limits.”  This article stated that Richard Goudis resigned last month as CEO of Herbalife, “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.”

On this news, Herbalife’s share price fell by more than 5%, closing at $57.34 on February 7, 2019.  

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Herbalife shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Herbalife please go to https://bespc.com/hlf/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
