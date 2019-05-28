Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) on Behalf of Intelligent Stockholders and Encourages Intelligent Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) on behalf of Intelligent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Intelligent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, Intelligent’s share price fell by nearly 11%, closing at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019.

