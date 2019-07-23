Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Just Energy (NYSE: JE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Just Energy Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) on behalf of Just Energy investors. Our investigation concerns whether Just Energy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, shares of Just Energy fell nearly 14%, from $4.38 to $3.72.

