Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Just Energy (NYSE: JE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Just Energy Investors to Contact the Firm

07/23/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) on behalf of Just Energy investors.  Our investigation concerns whether Just Energy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrolment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, shares of Just Energy fell nearly 14%, from $4.38 to $3.72.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Just Energy shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Just Energy, please go to https://bespc.com/JE.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
