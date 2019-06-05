Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KINS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS). Our investigation concerns whether Kingstone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 29, 2019, Kingstone disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, the company “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.”

On this news, Kingstone’s share price fell by more than 15%, closing at $11.61 on April 30, 2019.

