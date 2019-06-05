Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KINS Investors to Contact the Firm

06/05/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS). Our investigation concerns whether Kingstone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 29, 2019, Kingstone disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, the company “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.”

On this news, Kingstone’s share price fell by more than 15%, closing at $11.61 on April 30, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kingstone shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Kingstone please go to http://www.bespc.com/kins/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
