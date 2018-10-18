Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm

10/18/2018 | 02:39am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY).  Our investigation concerns whether Mercury has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article reporting that China had infiltrated 30 U.S. companies by inserting a chip into motherboards manufactured by Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro”).  On October 17, 2018, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report stating that “Spruce Point finds evidence to suggest that Mercury . . . could be one of the companies affected” by the infiltration described in the Bloomberg article, and asserted that Spruce Point “can demonstrate recent actions taken by management to obscure the relationship.”  Specifically, the Spruce Point report noted that Mercury and two of its subsidiaries - Themis Computers and Germane Systems - “each sells servers and other related IT equipment containing [Super Micro] motherboards to the Navy and other military branches” and that all three entities “listed [Super Micro] as a ‘technology partner’ on their respective websites until last week, when nearly all references to the relationship were abruptly and surreptitiously removed between October 8 and 9 without explanation.”  Mercury further asserted that “[t]he existence of [Super Micro] motherboards in Mercury’s rugged servers presents difficult-to-quantify tail risks, but could force product recalls and expensive supply chain adjustments, among other costly actions.”

On this news, Mercury’s shares fell over 18%, closing at $47.90 on October 17, 2018.  

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mercury shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Mercury please go to http://www.bespc.com/mercury/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
