Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/10/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against MicroStrategy Corporation (NASDAQ: MSTR) on behalf of MicroStrategy investors. Our investigation concerns whether MicroStrategy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting. The Company stated that the material weakness “relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access, program change-management and other matters impacting information technology systems that support MicroStrategy’s financial reporting processes.”

On this news, shares of MicroStrategy fell $10.90 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $127.37 per share on January 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 8, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of two senior executives: Kevin Norlin, Senior Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, and Stephen H. Holdridge, Senior Executive Vice President of Worldwide Services. The Company further stated that it began a search for a new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) because its current CFO, Phong Le, would assume the responsibilities of head of Worldwide Sales and Services following the recent resignations.

On this news, shares of MicroStrategy fell $14.31 per share, or more than 10%, to close at $125.93 per share on July 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MicroStrategy shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into MicroStrategy please go to https://bespc.com/mstr. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
