Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MBT Investors to Contact the Firm

03/15/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT).  Our investigation concerns whether Mobile has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 7, 2019, the Department of Justice announced that Mobile and its wholly-owned subsidiary agreed to pay $850 million in penalties to resolve charges in a $420 million bribery scheme in Uzbekistan.  The bribes were to facilitate the company’s entrance to the Uzbekistan market and gain various telecom assets.

On this news, Mobile’s share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $7.61 per share on March 7, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mobile shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Mobile please go to http://www.bespc.com/mbt/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
