Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NVEE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE). Our investigation concerns whether NV5 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 7, 2019, NV5 filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing its fourth quarter and annual financial results. The company disclosed that it “expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.”

On this news, NV5’s share price fell by more than 32%, closing at $52.15 on March 8, 2019.

