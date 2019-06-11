Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) on Behalf of National Beverage Stockholders and Encourages National Beverage Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) on behalf of National Beverage stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether National Beverage has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 11, 2019, a former LaCroix executive filed a complaint in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, alleging that the president of National Beverage planned to falsely state in April that its sparkling water cans were BPA-free. More specifically, that Joseph Caporella, “had decided to prematurely announce that LaCroix cans would be BPA-free going forward, months before the true production date, in order to drive positive buzz and awareness for the suffering brand.”

Following this news, the Company’s share price closed at $45.15 on June 11, 2019, a decrease of over 5%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired National Beverage shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into National Beverage please go to http://www.bespc.com/fizz-3/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
