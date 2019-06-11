Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) on Behalf of National Beverage Stockholders and Encourages National Beverage Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) on behalf of National Beverage stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether National Beverage has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 11, 2019, a former LaCroix executive filed a complaint in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, alleging that the president of National Beverage planned to falsely state in April that its sparkling water cans were BPA-free. More specifically, that Joseph Caporella, “had decided to prematurely announce that LaCroix cans would be BPA-free going forward, months before the true production date, in order to drive positive buzz and awareness for the suffering brand.”

Following this news, the Company’s share price closed at $45.15 on June 11, 2019, a decrease of over 5%.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into National Beverage please go to http://www.bespc.com/fizz-3/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

