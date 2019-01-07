Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm

01/07/2019 | 07:36pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC). Our investigation concerns whether Natural Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 5, 2019, China Central Television aired a segment alleging that Natural Health ran a pyramid scheme and is operating illegally in China.

On this news, Natural Health’s share price fell by more than 24%, closing at $14.88 per share on January 7, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Natural Health shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Natural Health please go to http://www.bespc.com/nhtc/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.