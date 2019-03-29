Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BABY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY). Our investigation concerns whether Natus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On February 6, 2019, GlassHouse Research published a report entitled “Throw the BABY (Natus Medical Inc.) Out with the Bathwater,” accusing the company of deceptive accounting practices. On this news, Natus’ share price fell by more than 4%, closing at $31.50 on February 6, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Natus shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Natus Corporation please go to https://bespc.com/baby/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts