Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NiSource Inc. (NI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/18/2018 | 01:27am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against NiSource Inc. (NI).  Our investigation concerns whether NiSource has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen.  Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. 

On this news, Nisource’s share price fell over 12%, closing at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NiSource shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into NiSource Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/ni/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
