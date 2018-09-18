Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NiSource Inc. (NI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against NiSource Inc. (NI). Our investigation concerns whether NiSource has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource.

On this news, Nisource’s share price fell over 12%, closing at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

