Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:45pm EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN). Our investigation concerns whether Nordstrom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 15, 2018, the company announced disappointing sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders were charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, Nordstrom’s share price fell by more than 13%, closing at $50.93 on November 16, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nordstrom shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Nordstrom please go to https://bespc.com/jwn/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pBRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS : HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Behind TrovaGene's Volatile Ride?
PU
01:14pWPEO Announces Significant Increases in Number of Contracts With Women Business Owners
PR
01:13pOil drops 2 percent as economic outlook weakens, U.S. supply surges
RE
01:13pMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRS
AQ
01:11pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:11pTECNOTREE OYJ : The District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa resolved to reject the petition of Viking Acquisitions Corp. for the payment of a supplementary share under the restructuring programme
AQ
01:10pELEVATE CREDIT : Description Annual Report
PU
01:10pCOCA COLA : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:10pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.