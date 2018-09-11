Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating OPKO Health, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/11/2018 | 02:30am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK).  Our investigation concerns whether OPKO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against OPKO and its CEO and Chairman, Phillip Frost, alleging violations of the federal securities laws.  The complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies that, “while enriching defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

On this news, OPKO’s share price fell over 18%, closing at $4.58 on September 7, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OPKO shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into OPKO Health, Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/opk/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
