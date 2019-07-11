Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/11/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on behalf of Omnicell investors. Our investigation concerns whether Omnicell has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 11, 2019, Investor's Business Daily reported that GlassHouse Research "accused Omnicell of 'accounting gimmicks,' including prematurely recording revenue." GlassHouse also reported that "significant declines in revenue and earnings await Omnicell as the company has obfuscated its financials by prematurely recognizing revenue in prior periods and failing to write-off legacy inventory." 

On July 11, 2019, shares of Omnicell declined over 12%, closing at $75.11.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Omnicell shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Omnicell please go to https://bespc.com/omcl. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
