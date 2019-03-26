Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ORN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN). Our investigation concerns whether Orion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 18, 2019, Orion announced that it would not file its annual report with the SEC on time due to “extended evaluations of goodwill impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other things.” The company also announced that it “expects that a significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected in its financial statements.”

On this news, Orion’s share price fell by more than 12%, closing at $3.72 on March 19, 2019.

