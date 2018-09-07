Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG).  Our investigation concerns whether Pretium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research issued a report stating that Pretium artificially inflated certain grade and reserve projections for its Brucejack gold mine.  Viceroy also reported that Pretium is taking “double the amount of rock from the underground mine than disclosed to investors” as the company “scambl[es] to find consistent, high-grade ore[.]”  On this news, Pretium’s share price fell $0.77 or approximately 10% to close at $6.94 per share on September 6, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pretium shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Pretium Resources Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/pretium/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aXANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Completes Acquisition of Nevada Organic Remedies
AQ
12:40aAT&T : Invests Nearly $100 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Hawaii
PR
12:39aMEED : Aims to Disrupt U.S. Mobile Banking
BU
12:38aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In CBS Corporation To Contact The Firm
PR
12:37aFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service
PU
12:34aLEGGETT & PLATT : to expand River Street plant
AQ
12:32aWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
12:30aAT&T : Invests More Than $150 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Alaska
PR
12:29aTESLA : Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and Tesla
PR
12:29aGlobal Artificial Intelligence-Based Personalization Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Customer Engagement to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.