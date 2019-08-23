Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ProPetro Investors to Contact the Firm

08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on behalf of ProPetro investors.  Our investigation concerns whether ProPetro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q. ProPetro cited an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions.

On this news, the company’s share price fell over 25%, to close at $12.75 on August 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ProPetro shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into ProPetro please go to https://bespc.com/PUMP.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
