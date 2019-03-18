Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV). Our investigation concerns whether Revlon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 18, 2019, Revlon reported unaudited fourth-quarter and 2018 earnings, stating it spotted a “material weakness” in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, thus delaying the filing of its Form 10-K with the SEC. On this news, Revlon’s share price has fallen more than 10% in after-hours trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Revlon shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Revlon, please go to http://www.bespc.com/rev/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .