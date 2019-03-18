Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV).  Our investigation concerns whether Revlon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 18, 2019, Revlon reported unaudited fourth-quarter and 2018 earnings, stating it spotted a “material weakness” in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, thus delaying the filing of its Form 10-K with the SEC.  On this news, Revlon’s share price has fallen more than 10% in after-hours trading. 

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Revlon shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Revlon, please go to http://www.bespc.com/rev/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pUNITY AT GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2019 : Empowers Developers with the Platform to Create, Operate, and Monetize for Today and Tomorrow
BU
09:30pPFIZER : U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Biosimilar TRAZIMERA™ (trastuzumab-qyyp), a Biosimilar to Herceptin®1
PU
09:25pCATALYST METALS : Section 708A notice (92.7 k)
PU
09:25pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : New-generation Hygiene Equipment Seen at Expo of Environmental & Hygiene Facilities & Equipment and Solid Waste Treatment Technology
PU
09:24pMMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Net Tangible Asset Backing - 41 Cents
AQ
09:24pGlobal Gaming Secures USD $5.6M Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
GL
09:20pDIC : Announces Creation of Supply Framework for PPS Compounds
PU
09:20pDAIICHI SANKYO : Presents Positive Results of the First Randomized, Controlled Trial of Uninterrupted Oral, Once-daily Lixiana® (edoxaban) in Atrial Fibrillation Patients Undergoing Catheter Ablation
PU
09:16pROCHE : FDA Approves Genentech's Tecentriq in Combination With Chemotherapy for the Initial Treatment of Adults With Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
09:11pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3Elon Musk tweet about Tesla violates settlement agreement, U.S. regulator tells court
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
5U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.