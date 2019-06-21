Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Seabed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sealed Air Corporation on behalf of Sealed Air Investors. Our investigation concerns whether Sealed Air has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired CFO Bill Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company received an SEC subpoena. According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. On this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019, closing at $41.70, a decline of 5%.

