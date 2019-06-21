Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Seabed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/21/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sealed Air Corporation on behalf of Sealed Air Investors. Our investigation concerns whether Sealed Air has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired CFO Bill Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company received an SEC subpoena. According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. On this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019, closing at $41.70, a decline of 5%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air Corporation shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Sealed Air Corporation please go to https://bespc.com/see. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
