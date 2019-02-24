Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 06:55pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP).  Our investigation concerns whether Stamps.com’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended.  On an earnings call, Stamps.com’s chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated, “We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that’s non-negotiable.”

On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell by more than 57%, closing at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stamps.com’s shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Stamps.com’s please go to https://bespc.com/stmp/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49pNEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake -- Update
DJ
07:47pMMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Las Bambas Update
PU
07:44pBARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
RE
07:42pFRASERS PROPERTY : Proposed Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer By Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
PU
07:36pCOMED : Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by High Winds
BU
07:32pDEXUS PROPERTY : recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality
PU
07:31pCORE GOLD : Titan Minerals and Core Gold to Combine, creating an Emerging Ecuador and Peru Focused Gold Explorer, Developer and Producer
AQ
07:26pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. – DPLO
BU
07:21pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YRCW, AXGN, MAXR AND TYME : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:17pDEXUS PROPERTY : is recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : confirms 3 deaths in Houston 767 crash, 2 bodies re..
3CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR W, ATVI, GSM AND BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on B..
4SYNIVERSE : Survey Shows Service Providers Are Unprepared to Capture 5G Opportunities
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.